Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new GCC route to Bahrain

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a UAE national airline, has announced it is adding a new GCC route to its flight roster, Bahrain. Set to commence on September 9, the route will strengthen connectivity within the GCC and will bring Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s destinations to a total of 32 since launching in January 2021.

The flight to Bahrain will operate three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday and tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app (also available in Arabic), with fares starting at Dh129*.

The Kingdom of Bahrain consists of 33 islands and is located just off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Arabian Gulf. Bahrain boasts a rich and interesting history once being home to Dilmun civilisation. It is also well known for pearls and pearl diving, and of course, home to the exhilarating FORMULA 1 in March. Just a one hour flight away from Abu Dhabi and being on the “Green List” Bahrain is ideal for an exploratory weekend getaway.

“Increasing the connectivity within the GCC has always been a priority for us at Wizz Air Abu Dhabi,' Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said.

"We are excited to offer an alternative and affordable travel option for the short flight to the Kingdom of Bahrain. It is an appealing destination given its proximity to the UAE, welcoming people and wealth of history and culture – we are confident that Bahrain will be a welcome addition to our flight roster,” he said.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the youngest fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions, and noise footprint.

The airline has also introduced a new era of sanitised travel across its network, with enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew. Everyone on board of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights will have been tested prior to boarding and approved to travel in line with Abu Dhabi Airport guidelines.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 per cent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

