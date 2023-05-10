Video: Bunk-beds on a plane; New Zealand airline reveals price of sleep pods in economy class

Each one comes with sheets, a blanket, and a pillow, which will be swapped out between sessions; customers are only allowed to book four hours per flight

By Web Desk Published: Wed 10 May 2023, 9:33 PM

How much would you pay for comfortable sleep on long flights? Air New Zealand has put a price on a good night's rest on their long haul routes - by introducing bunk beds in the economy cabin.

The 'Skynest', as the carrier calls it, contains six beds, three on each side, vertically stacked like bunk beds. The idea is to create a comfortable space where economy class passengers can get the privacy and quiet they need to sleep properly.

According to media reports, passengers will be charged NZ$400-$600 (US$250-$380) for 4 hours in a sleeper pod. Each pod comes with sheets, a blanket, and a pillow, which will be swapped out between sessions. The pods also have charging pods and reading lights.

At the end of a session, the lights in the pod will come on to wake the passenger up. If this does not work, a member of the crew will do the waking. Customers are only allowed to book four hours per flight.

An Air New Zealand representative earlier told CNN that the four-hour limit was calculated based on sleep cycles. Human beings experience sleep in 90-minute cycles, typically, so four hours gives passengers some time to wind down, sleep, and wake up again.

The airline first introduced the 'Skynest' three years ago. In this video, they describe the concept behind the innovation.

The sleeper pods are to be available on long flights from Auckland to New York and Chicago, which last around 15 to 17 hours. The Auckland to New York sector is one of the longest in the world.

