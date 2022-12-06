UAE-UK flights: Emirates ramps up operations to London Gatwick with third daily service

The park's booming ecosystem serves the increasing demand of construction sector
Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates has ramped up its operations to Gatwick Airport with the addition of a third daily A380 flight. The airline continues to scale up its UK operations to meet sustained demand ahead of the holiday rush.
The additional frequency will offer enhanced capacity with more than 1,000 seats to/from Gatwick to Dubai, every day.
Offering customers even more flexibility and travel choices, Emirates flight EK11 will depart Dubai at 2:50, flight EK15 will depart at 7:40, while flight EK09 will depart at 14:25.
Emirates currently serves the UK with 119 weekly flights across seven UK hubs including: six times daily to London Heathrow; three times daily to London Gatwick; daily service to London Stansted; three times daily to Manchester; double daily service to Birmingham; daily flights to Newcastle; and a daily service to Glasgow.
ALSO READ:
The park's booming ecosystem serves the increasing demand of construction sector
The auction, which is part of the Dh9 billion T-Bond issuance programme for 2022, received strong demand through the six primary bank dealers
Budding entrepreneurs showcase their ideas to investors during the 6th Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival organised by Sheraa
Cepa with the UAE will unlock the full potential of cooperation in trade and investment, helping his country’s businesses to grow and take advantage of the new opportunities
The transition to the new platform was done seamlessly in an effort to ensure all current users can easily navigate EmaraTax
The showroom located at Hamad bin Abdulla Road is Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ second showroom in Fujairah
During the period from January to September 2022, the UAE imported 28.58 million kilogrammes of tea from India, a surge of 159 per cent from the similar nine-month period of 2021
Airlines’ passenger capacity increased 55.7 per cent versus the year-ago period, and load factor climbed 21.8 percentage points to 79.5 per cent total traffic in October 2022