UAE travel: Complete passport and visa checks before reaching airport

Etihad Airways has upgraded its online check-in facility, carrier says, as it prepares to welcome 4 million passengers

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 1:38 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 2:44 PM

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways’ upgraded online check-in allows passengers to complete passport and visa checks prior to reaching the airport. “The Auto Doc Check feature ensures guests have met all relevant travel and visa requirements for a hassle-free airport experience,” the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

The carrier is all set to welcome more than 4 million passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport between June 20 and September 30.

The airline said it has a self-service bag drop facility that provides a “quicker and more efficient check-in process”, minimising queue times. “Once checked-in online, the self-service facilities allow travellers to seamlessly retrieve their booking, print the bag-tag and process their bags in less than two minutes.”

Shaeb Al Najjar, general manager, Hub Operations, said: “In addition to hosting guests as they fly into their summer holidays, we are also looking to welcome (Haj) pilgrims, whether they are starting their journey from the UAE or connecting from other destinations across our extensive network.”

Etihad has formed a dedicated Haj team at Abu Dhabi International Airport, with special check-in counters for the pilgrims.

Online, city check-in

During peak times, economy check-in for non-US flights opens four hours before departure. Passengers can also use Morafiq’s city check-in facility at the Mina Zayed and Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Until August 19, travelers who complete their city check-in from any of the two facilities in Abu Dhabi will also earn 2,500 guest miles.

ALSO READ: