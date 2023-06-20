UAE travel: Limited time offer, city check-in in Abu Dhabi to earn 2,500 Etihad guest miles

Eligible categories need only apply for eTA, or Electronic Travel Authorization, instead of a visitor's visa
Etihad Airways is offering passengers 2,500 guest miles when they complete their city check-in from any of the two facilities in Abu Dhabi. Until August 19, passengers will get rewarded with bonus miles when they check in from either the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal or the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.
“The bonus miles will be credited to your Etihad Guest account within 15 working days after the flight,” the national airline said. Etihad Guest Miles can be redeemed for a free flight ticket, seats and upgrades, retreats, gadgets and getaways, shopping sprees, growing trees or donating to charities.
Airport check-in can be done at the cruise terminal or Adnec between 24 hours to four hours before the flight departure time. The check-in service at the cruise terminal functions 24 hours a day, while the counter at Adnec operates from 9am to 9pm daily. There is free parking available at both locations.
Check-in rates are Dh35 for adults, Dh25 for children aged 12 years old and below and Dh15 for infants aged two years old and below. There are also options to choose seats, upgrade your flights and fast-track immigration and security checks from the same location.
“Simply visit the Morafiq service desk to drop your baggage off and choose extras like seat selection. You can also fast-track your immigration checks or upgrade your booking for an enhanced flying experience with us. All you have to do afterwards is head to the airport to catch your flight,” Etihad added.
If you opt for public transport, choose routes 9 and 44 for the cruise terminal and routes 33, 40 and 41 for Adnec.
