UAE, Iran sign air transport services agreement

The pact, which allows national carriers to expand their services in the two countries, is expected to boost trade and tourism opportunities

File photo used for illustrative purposes

By WAM Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 4:37 PM

The UAE and Iran signed an air transport services agreement on Thursday, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The agreement aims to organise air transportation between the two countries and increase trade and tourism opportunities, WAM said.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met earlier on Thursday with Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran's minister of foreign affairs, who is on a working visit to the country.

The agreement comes within the framework of the UAE's open skies policy, WAM said.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, director-general of the General Authority of Civil Aviation — who signed the pact on behalf of the UAE — said the agreement contributes to creating new opportunities for trade, supporting the operations of the country's national carriers, and strengthening the economic partnerships.

(WAM, Reuters)

ALSO READ: