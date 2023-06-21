Regular sea route opens for containers between the port of Incheon and the UAE

The route will arrive in Dubai via Busan and six ports in China

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 4:36 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 4:37 PM

The Incheon Port Corporation (IPA) said on Wednesday that a regular container sea route linking Incheon Port and the United Arab Emirates has opened.

The ‘FAM’ service, which was opened by a Singaporean company, “Sea Red Shipping”, operates the route every two weeks. The voyage departs the port of Incheon and arrives in Dubai via Busan and six ports in China.

Sea Red Shipping Company operates eight container carriers with a weight of 4,000-5,000 tonnes. The Suezmax tanker will dock at the container terminal in the new Incheon port on June 28.

The operation of the sea route between Incheon and the Middle East is the first of its kind in five years. There was the sea route linking Incheon with Iran and the UAE, but it was suspended as a result of the US sanctions against Iran in 2018.

The Incheon Port Company expected to handle more than 50,000 tonnes of freight through the sea route linking Incheon and Jebel Ali, the logistics hub in the Middle East.

The ‘FAM’ service is the fourth sea route opened this year at Incheon Port, and the service includes 70 regular container services.