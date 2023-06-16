Look: UAE President meets Serbian President in Belgrade to discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

UAE-Serbia bilateral ties have witnessed significant growth in recent years



By WAM Published: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 1:38 AM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Thursday made a working visit to Serbia, where he met with President Aleksandar Vucic to review bilateral relations and discuss regional and international developments.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Vucic discussed existing areas of cooperation between the UAE and Serbia and explored opportunities for further collaboration, especially in the areas of renewable energy, agriculture, food security, technology, artificial intelligence, trade and others.

UAE-Serbia bilateral ties have witnessed significant growth in recent years, and received a further boost with the signing of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries in September 2022.

During their meeting in Belgrade, the two leaders also discussed various regional and international developments, and the importance of supporting peace and stability, and settling disputes in a peaceful manner for the benefit of all nations.

The two leaders also emphasised the importance of dialogue and communication to achieve de-escalation in the Western Balkans and promote stability and security in the region.

The UAE President had arrived in Serbia earlier in the day where he was received by President Aleksandar Vucic.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by a delegation including H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Mubarak Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Serbia.

