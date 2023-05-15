UAE: Etihad Airways announces flights starting at Dh795 in new summer sale

The discounted flights will serve destinations including Istanbul, Bangkok, Manila and Rome

By Web Desk Published: Mon 15 May 2023, 6:25 PM Last updated: Mon 15 May 2023, 6:26 PM

As part of its Sizzling Summer sale, Etihad Airways is launching sales on Economy and Business fares to select destinations on its global network.

Economy class fares start at Dh795 to Tel Aviv, while Business class fares to Bangkok start at Dh9,995.

Economy class

Head to Amman from Dh895 and visit one of the most beautiful archaeological sites in the world at Petra, or take a rejuvenating journey at the Dead Sea, or an exciting walk at Wadi Ram.

For those looking to take a tour across history, Istanbul is the destination of choice, starting at Dh935. From the Blue Mosque to Hagia Sophia and Dolmabahce Palace, guests can spend days exploring a city that merges the East and the West.

Known as the "City of Music" because it was home to many famous classical musicians such as Beethoven and Mozart, or the "City of Dreams" with the world's first psychoanalyst, Sigmund Freud, Vienna is a favourite attraction to many. Tickets start at Dh1,195 in Economy Class and Dh13,495 in Business Class.

If you’re looking for tropical beaches, surfing spots, or scuba diving adventures then try the Philippines. Fly to Manila from Dh2,395 and explore the food, art scene and the world’s oldest Chinatown in the city known as the ‘Pearl of the Orient’, or venture further to visit the islands’ beaches and indulge in breathtaking landscapes and turquoise waters.

Enjoy Bangkok or the “Venice of the East” with its vibrant nightlife and famous shopping centres, starting at Dh2,495 in Economy Class and Dh9,995 in Business Class.

Business class

The Business class fares start to Munich at Dh13,995, where guests will be able to see original Renaissance and Baroque paintings, pottery, tapestries, and religious items at Munich Residenz or Rathaus-Glockenspiel clock tower performance at the medieval Marienplatz Square with its gothic buildings, and stone gargoyles.

Visit the Colosseum and the Sistine Chapel in the “Eternal City” of Rome, starting at Dh14,995 in Business Class. Toss a coin while making a wish at the Trevi Fountain, or relish the most delicious pasta and gelato in the world at one of the famous Italian restaurants.

Tick Seoul off your bucket list starting at Dh17,995 in Business Class. The “Land of the morning calm” is renowned for its blend of old and new, modern skyscrapers and charming classical Unesco buildings and settlements.

Chicago is particularly famous for its museums, symphony, opera, theatres, and restaurants, and its renowned deep-dish pizza. Guests can visit the iconic city, home of performing arts, from improvisational comedy to house music, blues, hip hop, gospel, jazz, and soul, with business class ticket prices starting at Dh20,995.

