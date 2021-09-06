Aviation
Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India on Tuesday

Reuters/Cairo
Filed on September 6, 2021
Reuters

Kuwait will resume direct commercial flights with India on Tuesday, the Gulf country’s civil aviation authority said on Monday.

The decision to resume flights was first announced last month but without giving a time frame for implementation.




