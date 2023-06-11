IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Delhi due to snag in engine

Turkey's lira plunges to record low
An IndiGo airlines flight from Delhi to Chennai made an emergency landing on Saturday night due to a snag in the engine, the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has said.
The flight safely returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport within an hour of take-off, and made a safe emergency landing with over 230 people on-board.
Last week, a Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International after the pilot of the plane announced a snag in the engine of the aircraft.
Over 150 passengers were travelling on the flight, including Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli, and two BJP MLAs, Prashant Phukan and Terash Gowala.
Last month, a Singapore-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to an Indonesian airport after crew noticed a 'burning smell' in the cabin. The aircraft was inspected upon landing, and was held at Kualanamu for detailed inspection.
Passengers disembarked from the plane and were provided accommodation, with an alternate aircraft being flown from Kualanamu to take the passengers to Singapore.
