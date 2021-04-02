Indian airline starts door-to-door baggage delivery service for passengers

Service can be availed up to 24 hours prior to departure of flight and anytime after arrival.

India’s largest airline IndiGo has announced a door-to-door baggage transfer service for its passengers, providing relief to those wanting to go directly to a meeting from the airport, without worrying about carrying bags.

The service, launched on April 1, is initially in New Delhi and Hyderabad, and will subsequently be launched in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“Our partnership with CarterPorter will ensure that our customers have a seamless experience as their baggage gets transferred door to door while they fly onboard our lean, clean flying machine,” said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

The ‘6EBagport’ service, which can be availed up to 24 hours prior to the departure of the flight and anytime on arrival, starts at Rs 630 for one way and passengers can book the service from the comfort of their home.

There is also a service insurance of Rs 5,000 per baggage item for the contents and container.

Last June, AirAsia India had launched the door-to-door baggage service for its passengers. AirAsia FlyPorter is available in Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad, and the price is also Rs630.