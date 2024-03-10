Etihad Airways announces more flights between Abu Dhabi, Rome

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 11:40 AM Last updated: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 12:02 PM

Etihad Airways announced double-daily flights to Rome. The national airline of the UAE is boosting its services between Abu Dhabi Zayed International (AUH) to Rome (FCO) from 11 weekly to twice a day from November 1, 2024 to meet growing customer demand.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said: "With our morning and afternoon departures from Abu Dhabi and sensational value fares, our double-daily Rome flights will serve up sweet timings for UAE residents wishing to have a break in Italy.

"Moreover, the new flight schedule from Rome allows travellers reaching Abu Dhabi more options to explore what the city has to offer in terms of business and pleasure. It further underscores our commitment to bringing more guests to enjoy Abu Dhabi, as well as connecting to our growing global network."

The combined double-daily flights will see Etihad offer almost 10,000 seats a week between Abu Dhabi and Rome, representing a year-on-year capacity increase of 22 percent.

The services will be operated on Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 777-300 aircraft from Etihad's young wide-body fleet featuring the airline's award-winning cabin service. Through Etihad's Wi-Fly, all Etihad Guest members can enjoy complimentary chat packages, while all guests can choose to purchase a full Surf package with unlimited data for the duration of the flight.

