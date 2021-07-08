Emirates to resume passenger flights to Mauritius from July 15

Fully vaccinated travellers can enjoy a relaxing and safe getaway in a list of pre-approved Covid-19 safe resorts across the island.

Dubai-based airline Emirates has announced that it will restart passenger services to Mauritius this summer with two weekly flights from July 15 as the island nation gradually reopens its borders to international tourists.

The airline also announced that it will deploy its Emirates A380 aircraft to Mauritius starting August 1.

Emirates' flights to Mauritius will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays. Starting from July 15, the route will be served utilising a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, and from August 1, utilising the Emirates A380 aircraft. Emirates flight EK701 will depart Dubai 2:35hrs and arrive in Mauritius at 9:10hrs local time. The return flight will operate on Fridays and Sundays. Emirates flight EK 704 will depart Mauritius at 23:10hrs and arrive in Dubai at 5:45hrs local time, the following day.

From white sandy beaches, crystal clear water, and luscious landscapes, Mauritius remains one the most popular holiday destinations, attracting travellers across the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East.

From July 15 to September 30, Mauritius will open its borders to vaccinated passengers and Mauritian nationals. Fully vaccinated travellers can enjoy a "hotel holiday" and choose from an extensive list of approved hotels across the island. From October 1, Mauritius will start to welcome fully vaccinated travellers who can explore the island freely with no restrictions.