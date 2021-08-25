Emirates launches special offer for Seychelles flights
The offer is valid for bookings made starting today until August 31, 2021.
Emirates is offering UAE nationals and residents a chance to plan that perfect escape to the Seychelles.
Economy class passengers can enjoy fares starting from Dh2,995, and business class passengers can enjoy fares starting from Dh7,995. The offer is valid for bookings made starting today until August 31, 2021, for travel until June 15, 2022.
The Seychelles has been open for tourism since August 2020, and Emirates was the first international airline to return to the island. Emirates currently operates more than seven weekly flights to the Seychelles from Dubai.
To visit the popular Indian Ocean holiday destination, UAE travelers must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test, conducted within 72 hours of the date of travel.
-
Aviation
Emirates launches special offer for Seychelles...
The offer is valid for bookings made starting today until August 31,... READ MORE
-
Business
Indian rupee slips against UAE dirham as dollar...
The rupee opened at 74.20 against the dollar and then fell READ MORE
-
Business
Gold slips below $1,800; 24K trades at Dh217.25...
Investors await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at... READ MORE
-
Business
Maersk accelerates fleet decarbonisation with new ...
The new ships will enable the company to reduce its annual CO2... READ MORE
-
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai...
The accident occurred in the Port Said area READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Events restricted to Covid vaccinated in Ras ...
Attendees must hold a negative result of a PCR test conducted within... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Back to school: Covid vaccine, PCR testing rules...
Explained: How Covid safety measures differ in the three Emirates READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi schools to set up isolation...
People with temperatures of 37.5 C or higher will be screened again... READ MORE
News
Dubai's most affordable areas: Rents start from Dh14,000
24 August 2021
News
UAE: Suhail star spotted, extreme summer heat to end
24 August 2021
News
Ain Dubai to open on October 21, tickets start Dh130 onwards
24 August 2021
Real Estate
Another Dubai villa sells for over Dh100 million
24 August 2021
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai warehouse
25 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school