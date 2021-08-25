Emirates launches special offer for Seychelles flights

The offer is valid for bookings made starting today until August 31, 2021.

Emirates is offering UAE nationals and residents a chance to plan that perfect escape to the Seychelles.

Economy class passengers can enjoy fares starting from Dh2,995, and business class passengers can enjoy fares starting from Dh7,995. The offer is valid for bookings made starting today until August 31, 2021, for travel until June 15, 2022.

The Seychelles has been open for tourism since August 2020, and Emirates was the first international airline to return to the island. Emirates currently operates more than seven weekly flights to the Seychelles from Dubai.

To visit the popular Indian Ocean holiday destination, UAE travelers must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test, conducted within 72 hours of the date of travel.