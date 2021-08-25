Aviation
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Aviation

Emirates launches special offer for Seychelles flights

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on August 25, 2021

The offer is valid for bookings made starting today until August 31, 2021.


Emirates is offering UAE nationals and residents a chance to plan that perfect escape to the Seychelles.

Economy class passengers can enjoy fares starting from Dh2,995, and business class passengers can enjoy fares starting from Dh7,995. The offer is valid for bookings made starting today until August 31, 2021, for travel until June 15, 2022.

The Seychelles has been open for tourism since August 2020, and Emirates was the first international airline to return to the island. Emirates currently operates more than seven weekly flights to the Seychelles from Dubai.

To visit the popular Indian Ocean holiday destination, UAE travelers must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test, conducted within 72 hours of the date of travel.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210821&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829870&Ref=AR&profile=1114 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1114,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 