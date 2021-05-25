- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
During Covid-19, Air Arabia CEO flew in a cargo plane with boxes
"We were working long hours when we had no airplanes in the air," he said in an interview.
Ever imagined travelling in a cargo plane, surrounded by boxes and cartons? Well, Adel Ali, CEO of Sharjah-based Air Arabia, did it once.
"I remember I had to make a trip in a cargo flight. It was me and boxes and cartons. It was an interesting experience," Ali said during an interview at the Arabian Travel Market 2021 while sharing the details of the early days of last year during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"My team and I have never worked as hard as in 2020. We were working long hours when we had no airplanes in the air. But that paid off as we restructured the business. This gave us nice cash preservation and took us through the year nicely," said Ali.
He said there are a lot of other strategic stakeholders who are making decisions that are impacting the aviation industry.
"We only fly. The decision of where, what and how has completely been taken out of the hands of the industry. It is more managed by the health people, the security system, the foreign affairs and the commercial needs of different countries. The least input in the last 12 months has been that of airlines. This is something to learn for the industry for the future," he added.
He said business traffic is not as significant as it used to be but there is a strong pent-up demand for leisure travel.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Aviation
During Covid-19, Air Arabia CEO flew in a cargo...
"We were working long hours when we had no airplanes in the air," he... READ MORE
-
KT Network
New World Group launches venture for developing...
Mozaic provides smart, efficient, and strategic capital to robust and ... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Floating houses launched in UAE, first unit sold...
The two-storey house has four bedrooms with attached washrooms, a... READ MORE
-
KT Network
BPG Dubai is Wipro Yardley's new media strategist ...
Wipro Yardley FZE, the Middle East arm of the consumer products... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid-positive teacher makes 'miracle'...
Doctors said he was one of the most critical cases of coronavirus... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israeli PM vows 'powerful' response if Hamas...
His comments came during a joint press briefing with the visiting US... READ MORE
-
Aviation
During Covid-19, Air Arabia CEO flew in a cargo...
"We were working long hours when we had no airplanes in the air," he... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,672 cases, 1,630 recoveries, 4...
The new cases were detected through 224,002 additional tests. READ MORE