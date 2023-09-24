Dubai travel: Passengers on some Emirates flights could face Wi-Fi, mobile interruption

Dubai: Earn second salary by listing your property on new holiday platform; here's how it works
The community-based online platform enables holidaymakers to swap homes or rent directly from one another at minimal or zero cost
Emirates airline said passengers on some of its aircraft could face Wi-Fi and mobile connectivity interruption.
The world’s largest international carrier said the interruption could affect services on some of its A380 flights as well due to a satellite issue, which the airline said is beyond its control.
In May 2023, Dubai’s flagship carrier said Emirates passengers in every class of travel can enjoy some form of free connectivity once they sign up to Emirates Skywards. The development has resulted in an additional 30,000 Economy Class passengers connecting to complimentary onboard Wi-Fi every week.
The increase in free connectivity was well received by Emirates’ passengers with 450,000 average users per month, a 30 per cent increase in passenger use in 2023 versus the same period last year.
“Due to a satellite issue outside of our control, our customer Wi‑Fi and mobile service may not be available on some of our A380 flights. We’re sorry for this inconvenience and hope to be back online again soon,” the airline said in a statement on its website.
To date, it has invested more than Dh1.1 billion ($300 million) into onboard connectivity.
Emirates passengers can also buy Wi-Fi plans during their flight. The first package costs $2.99‑$5.99, depending on the length of the flight, allowing passengers to chat using WhatsApp, iMessage, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Line or Viber with text‑only service.
The second Wi‑Fi internet package for the whole flight costs $9.99‑ $19.99, depending on the length of the flight.
Due to limited bandwidth and satellite data cost, media streaming and some sync services are restricted during the flight.
ALSO READ:
The community-based online platform enables holidaymakers to swap homes or rent directly from one another at minimal or zero cost
Cuts will have removed a total of 125 million barrels of crude
Consumer price index rises 6.7% in August vs poll of a 7.0% rise
As digital payments go from being an option to a way of life, new research reveals what’s next: cross-border sales
Wealth management industry must understand and meet women’s priorities as clients, FAB report urges
Increase in debt ratio caused by slower growth combined with a slowdown in price rises, IFF says
DIFC unveils five year innovation outlook for financial services
Maplebear shares soar on debut as Disney falls on doubling capex plan for parks business