Dubai: New Air Arabia city check-in facility opened

Air Arabia has recently opened its newest city check-in facility in Dubai. The facility is located at City Centre Al Shindagha in the Al Fahidi area. This opening brings the total number of city check-in facilities in the UAE to 12, spread across the country.
The new service allows customers to drop off their bags and obtain their boarding passes 24 hours before their flights and up to 8 hours before their scheduled departure time, providing them with greater convenience and flexibility.
The new location will also include a convenient bus service connecting the Shindagha City Centre city check-in facility with Sharjah International Airport which will start operating soon.
The new facility operates daily from 10am to 10pm. Customers can purchase additional baggage allowance, select preferred seats, or adjust their flight plans.
Customers flying from Sharjah International Airport can visit any of the city check-in facilities located in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, while passengers traveling from Zayed International Airport can visit city check-in facility in Abu Dhabi. This service is intended to streamline the pre-flight procedure, save time, and eliminate airport waits, allowing passengers to continue straight to their flight upon arrival.
As part of its growth strategy and dedication to quality, the carrier continues to provide impeccable customer service and offerings to its passengers. The debut of the new City Check-In facility is consistent with the airline's commitment to providing affordable and value-added solutions that meet its customers' evolving needs.
