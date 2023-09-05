Dubai flights: Travel to Manila for only Dh299 with airline's seat sale; 1 day left to book promo ticket

This is the first time India will host such a powerful group of world leaders
Flying to Manila for Christmas holidays? Get chance to book a flight for as low as Dh299 under budget carrier Cebu Pacific's seat sale.
The airline has rolled out a special promo, giving huge discounts for travellers from several popular destinations, including Dubai.
Passengers from Dubai to Manila can get a trip for a one-way base fare of Dh299, if they are travelling from October 15, 2023, to February 29, 2024.
However, tomorrow, September 6, is the last day of the promo.
"Promo fares offered are limited and non-refundable, but rebookable; fare difference may apply," the airline said.
Flyers may also use their Cebu Pacific 'travel fund' to avail of the promo.
