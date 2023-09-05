UAE airline announces three weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Colombo

The rulers of Dubai and Sharjah were among those who offered condolences to the leader
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of a new route from Abu Dhabi to Colombo, Sri Lanka's capital.
The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Bandaranaike International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly, starting from January 3, 2024.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: "Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues its expansion strategy to further strengthen the connectivity of the capital with multiple destinations while contributing to the growth of the UAE's travel and tourism industries. The new route enables passengers to discover the beauty of the island located in the Indian Ocean and reflects our commitment to offering customers affordable and value-driven air travel experience."
The recent route introduced by Air Arabia marks its 34th destination.
ALSO READ:
The rulers of Dubai and Sharjah were among those who offered condolences to the leader
He emphasised the UAE's keenness to preserve its cultural heritage and promote its national identity
Committee encourages candidates to apply for approval of their campaign plans and obtain a licence for their activities
With the Emirati astronaut making his return to Earth, take a trip down memory with some of the best moments that had us smiling
The promotion will be running for three more weeks, with the grand prize of 1kg gold to be given on September 25, 2023
The RTA offered 90 fancy plates at the auction, comprising two, three, four and five digits
“The goal is to boost workers’ savings … and to ensure that they are invested safely,” the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai said
Motorists have been advised to remain cautious while driving and maintain safety