UAE airline announces flash sale on selected flights

With the Emirati astronaut making his return to Earth, take a trip down memory with some of the best moments that had us smiling
Ultra-low-fare airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced a flash sale that offers 20 per cent off selected flights. The two-day promotion that began from 12.01am, September 4, will be on till 11.59pm, September 5.
The reduced fares apply for travel dates until March 21, 2024 (does not apply during the Christmas peak from December 15 to January 9). Ticket rates start from Dh179.
The second largest airline in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity said it aims to “capitalise on the increasing demand for travel”.
Johan Eidhagen, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to celebrate our anniversary with a fantastic 20 per cent off promotion on our already ultra-low-fare fares. Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region, creating unmissable travel experiences for everyone to explore a plethora of must-see culturally rich destinations. We look forward to sharing our love of adventure and seeing you on board our aircraft for a well-deserved vacation.”
ALSO READ:
With the Emirati astronaut making his return to Earth, take a trip down memory with some of the best moments that had us smiling
The promotion will be running for three more weeks, with the grand prize of 1kg gold to be given on September 25, 2023
The RTA offered 90 fancy plates at the auction, comprising two, three, four and five digits
“The goal is to boost workers’ savings … and to ensure that they are invested safely,” the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai said
Motorists have been advised to remain cautious while driving and maintain safety
NCEMA aimed to highlight the UAE's efforts to apply the Sendai Framework requirements
Each year, nearly 2,000 participants compete for this recognition
This is on the occasion of Labour Day, which is celebrated on the first Monday of September