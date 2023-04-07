Dubai flights: Emirates announces additional daily trips to Canada from April 20

This particular route is highly popular amongst travellers from India, UAE, Bangladesh, Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Sri Lanka

Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023

Dubai's flagship airline Emirates is adding two flights per week between Dubai and Toronto, it was announced on Friday. From 20 April, daily flights will operate on the busy route to serve the huge demand for passenger services.

The decision follows the landmark expanded air transport agreement between the UAE and Canada. The two countries have agreed to increase flights by 50 per cent in order to meet the growing demand.

Hailing the development as a crucial one for the airline, Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer, said: "Emirates welcomes the expansion of the air services agreement between the UAE and Canada and we would firstly like to thank all stakeholders and authorities who were involved in this pivotal agreement that will provide a boost to the aviation and tourism sectors in both countries.

"We have been serving customers between Toronto and Dubai since 2007, and although the double-decker A380 aircraft has been operating the route since 2009, demand arising from leisure and corporate travellers, diaspora, and students has consistently outstripped the allocated capacity. This enhanced agreement represents a turning point for us in our strategy to serve our customers better, by offering more choice and flexibility, and meet pent up demand across our growing network."

Emirates operates the flagship A380 aircraft on the Dubai-Toronto route, allowing 491 passengers across Economy Class, Business Class and First Class on each flight. With the two additional flights per week, Emirates will offer close to 2,000 additional seats to serve the busy route, representing a 40 per cent increase in capacity between its hub city of Dubai and the Canadian point.

The Dubai-Toronto route is highly popular amongst customers from India, UAE, Bangladesh, Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka while the same countries represent top destinations for travellers from Toronto.

"The expansion of air services is also an affirmation of the growing importance of the UAE to Canada’s global connectivity, which we can support through our global network of more than 130 destinations. Together with the relevant authorities, our codeshare and loyalty programme partner Air Canada, and our valued industry partners, we look forward to playing a role in facilitating more tourism and trade opportunities between the two nations,” Kazim added. .

Last year, Emirates activated a codeshare partnership with Air Canada, allowing customers to enjoy seamless connectivity when flying to domestic points within Canada via Toronto. Top connections for Emirates customers beyond Toronto include Ottawa, Winnipeg, Halifax, Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton. Air Canada’s customers can travel to destinations across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, in Emirates’ expansive network of over 130 destinations via its hub in Dubai.

