Dubai: Emirates reaches over 800 cities, flies around 50,000 travellers weekly

The airline has 29 codeshare, 117 interline and 11 intermodal rail partners across the transport ecosystem in over 100 countries

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 7:35 PM

Dubai's Emirates airline has built an unrivalled network with partners to reach over 800 cities, opening the world for travellers. In a statement, on Wednesday, the airline said that on an average week, over 50,000 travellers connect to their destination of choice on codeshare or interline flights operated by Emirates’ many partners.

The airline’s numerous partnerships developed over the years have helped fuel its growth, enabled frictionless connectivity for customers, bolstered loyalty reciprocity and tapped into unique markets that have generated new traffic flows.

Emirates’ interline agreements and codeshares helped to expand its global footprint, enabling the airline’s customers to reach places far beyond its own network. Emirates would continue evolve its partnership strategy by broadening many of its interline partnerships to full-fledged codeshare agreements, and strengthening its existing codeshares to build on its already industry-leading network position.

Since it signed its first interline agreement, Emirates’ global partner network has grown exponentially across Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

Now, the airline has 29 codeshare, 117 interline and 11 intermodal rail partners across the transport ecosystem in over 100 countries, delivering an array of travel choices through flexible schedules for travellers, and providing seamless connectivity, relevance and a network reach that extends to over 5,250 additional sectors covering over 800 cities.

Customers can book connecting flights with the airline’s partners and enjoy the benefits of seamless single ticket itineraries, baggage transfers, frequent flyer benefits, lounge access, alongside other perks to ensure a smooth travel experience.

Last year, Emirates signed codeshare and interline agreements with 11 airlines. Besides the cornerstone codeshare agreements with United Airlines and Air Canada, which expanded the airline’s connectivity to over 570 points in the Americas, Emirates also signed up with Airlink, Aegean Airlines, Air Tanzania, ITA Airways, Bamboo Airways, Batik Air, Philippine Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, and SKY Express, further expanding network choices it offers to customers. The airline also recently announced an interline agreement with Kenya Airways.

This year, Emirates is set to enter into new partnerships and deepen the level of cooperation on existing ones with airlines across East, South and Central Asia, Africa and Europe. The airline’s loyalty programme, Emirates Skywards and its freight division, Emirates SkyCargo also work closely with codeshare and interline partners to coordinate holistic partnerships that complement network and loyalty programme frameworks, boosting benefits for customers flying with both carriers and helping them reach new markets more efficiently. On the operational side, Emirates Airport Services play a pivotal role in helping make connectivity work seamlessly and enabling reciprocal lounge access for customers.

