DAE announces early retirement of $488m of senior unsecured notes
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has announced that it had delivered a notice of early redemption to the holders of the company’s $500 million of 5.25 per cent senior notes due 2021.
The notes are scheduled to be redeemed on October 15, 2021. The outstanding principal amount of the notes as of the date of the redemption notice was approximately $488 million.
The notes will be redeemed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the applicable indenture at a redemption price equal to 100 per cent of the principal amount of the notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any.
Wells Fargo Bank is the trustee and paying agent for the notes. The terms of the redemption are further described in the redemption notice.
In the last 12 months, DAE issued new senior unsecured notes with a combined principal amount of $3.3 billion with a weighted average maturity of 4.7 years, and redeemed or announced for redemption senior unsecured notes with a combined outstanding principal balance of approximately $2.2 billion.
business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Aviation
DAE announces early retirement of $488m of senior ...
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has announced that it had delivered... READ MORE
-
Business
Adex seeks to expand reach of Emirati exporters...
Adex said it is committed to promoting the local exports, as well as... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai IE promotes gold & jewellery sector in JCK ...
The Dubai Jewellery, Gemstones and Technology Exhibition, the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE tax authority offers 30% reduction on unpaid...
The FTA said the liberal move would boost the UAE’s global... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: 94% residents hopeful about future
About 90 per cent said they supported the gradual return of people to ... READ MORE
-
News
Look: Hatta camping season is back — and...
Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy two new glamping experiences on offer READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates introduces free hotel stay for transit...
Passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and other restricted... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid patients tell of quick recovery with...
It significantly contributes to reducing the number of... READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
13 September 2021
Government
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities on its terror list
13 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off
13 September 2021
News
KHDA: Students stuck abroad can continue remote learning after October 3
13 September 2021
News
UAE: Drug addict, who stabbed father 36 times, gets death sentence