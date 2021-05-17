Cyclone Tauktae: Emirates cancels Dubai-Mumbai flights

Flights were cancelled on May 16 and 17, with more set to be cancelled tomorrow, May 18, as well.

Dubai-based Emirates airline has cancelled flights to India’s Mumbai due to cyclonic storm Tauktae.

Cyclone Tauktae in India: Flight operations hit as storm intensifies

The affected flights are:

>> EK 500 from Dubai (DXB) to Mumbai (BOM) on 16 May

>> EK 501 from Mumbai (BOM) to Dubai (DXB) on 17 May

>> EK504 from Dubai (DXB) to Mumbai (BOM) on 17 May

>> EK505 from Mumbai (BOM) to Dubai (DXB) on 17 May

>> EK 500 from Dubai (DXB) to Mumbai (BOM) on 17 May

>> EK501 from Mumbai (BOM) to Dubai (DXB) on 18 May

“Customers holding ticket with Mumbai as a final destination will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin,” Emirates said on its website.

Affected customers are advised to contact their booking agent or Emirates customer service for rebooking options.

The airline said it is monitoring the situation closely, and would “give customers as much notice as possible if there are any further changes to our operations”.

Cyclone Tauktae has killed at least 16 people and left a trail of destruction as it brushed past the coastal states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, the authorities said. It was set to make landfall in Gujarat late on Monday.

