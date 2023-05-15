Bahrain and Qatar to resume direct flights from May 25

The decision is in accordance with what was agreed upon between the concerned authorities in the two countries

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 15 May 2023, 11:11 PM

Direct flights will resume between Bahrain and Qatar from May 25, Bahrain's state news agency announced on Monday.

The agency quoted Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs, saying that the decision is in accordance with what was “agreed upon between the concerned authorities in the two brotherly countries”.

The resumption of the flights between Bahrain and Qatar comes within the framework of the brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples, and in a manner that achieves the common aspirations of the leaderships and citizens of both countries, the news agency said.

