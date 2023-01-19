Air India urination case: Accused put on airline's 'no fly list'

Other airlines are also expected to ban him from flying once the aviation authority comes out with a ruling on the matter

File

By ANI Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 8:34 PM

Air India on Thursday (January 19) banned accused Shankar Mishra for four months in connection with the urination incident on an international flight, airline officials said.

Mishra had earlier been banned for 30 days after news of the incident, in which he allegedly urinated on a woman passenger. The order has now been extended by a further four months.

Other airlines are also expected to ban him from flying once the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) comes out with a ruling on the matter, sources said.

"A independent 3-member Internal Committee under the chairmanship of ex-District Judge has concluded that Shankar Mishra is covered under the definition of "unruly passenger" and banned from flying for 4 months as per relevant provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements," said an Air India spokesperson.

Delhi police arrested Mishra from Bengaluru on January 6, 2023.

Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Delhi Police had registered the First Information Report (FIR) against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.

US-based financial services company Wells Fargo also terminated its employee Shankar Mishra after the entire incident.

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour, and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," the company said in a statement.

In the bail plea, Shankar Mishra stated that he would continue to be cooperative with the police in the future as well and cooperate in the investigation in any manner or form required. The scene of the crime i.e., the aircraft, is already vitiated.

The applicant, having willingly submitted to the Inquiry Committee despite facing the risk of being put on a no-fly list and having sought to settle the matter amicably with the lady, is unlikely to abscond or be a flight risk and categorically submits to comply with any directions or conditions imposed upon him by this Court.

The applicant submits that no purpose would be served by continual incarceration, considering the fact that the applicant submits that he intends to cooperate with the police in this investigation.

ALSO READ: