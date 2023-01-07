'Further action will be taken speedily': Aviation Minister Scindia on Air India urination case

Shankar Mishra was Vice-President of the US company's India chapter
India's Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that speedy action will be taken in the case where a man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on a New York-Mumbai flight last November.
“Further action will be taken speedily after the completion of the ongoing proceedings,” Scindia told reporters here without elaborating.
Police earlier in the day arrested the accused, Shankar Mishra. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Patiala House court.
The police sought three-day custody of the accused. However, the court denied it and sent him to judicial custody.
The alleged incident took place on an Air India flight from New York to Mumbai on November 26 last year.
