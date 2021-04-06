Aviation
Air Arabia resumes flights to Sarajevo

Staff Reporter /Sharjah
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 6, 2021

Air Arabia has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Sarajevo, capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, starting May 7, 2021.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Sarajevo by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre, or through travel agencies. The flights are scheduled three times a week on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free Covid-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

