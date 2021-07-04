Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Baku
Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Baku by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital's first low-cost carrier, has expanded its international route network with a new service to Baku, Azerbaijan, with flights starting July 15, 2021.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Baku by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Air Arabia's customer journey has been upgraded to include all safety protocols in line with the highest international measures. Air Arabia's entire fleet is fitted with HEPA cabin air filters, which help to provide a safer environment for passengers.
