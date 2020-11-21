India's SpiceJet to begin Ras Al Khaimah flights from November 26

Airline to connect UAE with 28 destinations across the Indian sub-continent.

India’s low-cost carrier SpiceJet will begin flights to Ras Al Khaimah from November 26, 2020, signalling a steady return to normal economic activity following the Covid-19 pandemic, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RAK Airport) said on Saturday.

The airline will initiate scheduled twice-weekly flights from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, allowing passengers to fly to 28 destinations within India.

SpiceJet’s will depart from Indira Gandhi International Airport at 22:30 on Thursdays and Sundays. The return flight will depart from RAK Airport at 01:50 on Mondays and Fridays. More SpiceJet destinations across the Indian sub-continent will be added in the coming months.

SpiceJet’s cheapest return flight ticket on the Delhi — Ras Al Khaimah — Delhi route is priced at Dh730, including free road transportation from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

In October 2019, SpiceJet had announced setting up its first international hub outside India in Ras Al Khaimah to expand its operations to Europe, Middle East and Africa. It also announced plans to launch an airline, which will be based at RAK International Airport.

“The commencement of SpiceJet passenger flights into RAK Airport is a significant step forward in helping the UAE get back to a normal footing in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Sanjay Khanna, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

“With UAE and India being each other’s largest trading partners, RAK Airport has an essential role to play in the business and economy of the emirate, especially in view of Ras Al Khaimah’s efforts to diversify its economy from heavy industry to one that is knowledge-based and underpinned by human capital and tourism,” he said.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said the airline has played a pivotal role in opening up the UAE to Indian travellers and reconnecting families.

“As we enter the post-coronavirus phase, we are looking forward to continuing to play a vital role in Ras Al Khaimah’s ongoing growth and development, especially its tourist sector, which is anticipated to experience a surge in visitors now that travel restrictions are slowly being eased,” he said.

