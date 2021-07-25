Aveva signs up for UN campaign to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050

Industrial software leader joins United Nations Climate Change global campaign to unlock inclusive, sustainable growth.

Aveva, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, became the 47th company in the FTSE 100 to join the United Nation’s 'Race to Zero' campaign.

“By joining the Race to Zero initiative and aligning to the highest level of ambition for climate targets under the Paris Agreement, Aveva is leading by example on climate action. We are demonstrating our commitment to work across our entire value chain to help avoid global impacts from climate change. We are also pleased to be joining many of our customers in this initiative, as well as key partners, including Microsoft, Accenture and Schneider Electric, that have already committed to this pledge,” said Peter Herweck, Aveva CEO.

Race to Zero is a global campaign designed to rally leadership and support from businesses, cities, regions, and investors for a healthy, resilient, zero carbon recovery that prevents future threats, creates jobs, and unlocks inclusive, sustainable growth. It aims to mobilize a coalition of leading net zero initiatives and is the largest ever alliance committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Collectively participants now cover nearly 25 per cent of global CO2 emissions and over 50 per cent of GDP. Aveva’s objective is to build momentum and spur rapid action around decarbonization ahead of COP26, where governments must strengthen their contributions to the Paris Agreement.

Andrew Griffith MP, the UK’s Net Zero Business Champion, said: “Congratulations to Aveva on joining the UN’s Race to Zero campaign. This demonstrates great leadership and goes hand in hand with the company’s work to support clients like National Grid and Anglian Water in creating a positive impact on the environment. Aveva joins 46 other FTSE100 companies in the Race to Zero, together representing over a trillion pounds in market capitalization. With just 100 days to go until we host the COP26 Summit in Glasgow – the time to act is now.”

Collaborating to Nurture Sustainability Throughout its Ecosystem

Aveva has already joined a number of corporate sustainability initiatives to date that bring together companies to work on climate challenges collectively, including BSR and the UN Global Compact. Most recently Aveva joined The Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA) a joint collaboration of large clean energy buyers, energy providers, and service providers that, together with NGO partners, are unlocking the marketplace for all nonresidential energy buyers to lead a rapid transition to a cleaner, prosperous, zero-carbon energy future.

“Aveva, remains committed to lead sustainable innovation and we are taking affirmative actions to embed sustainability into our operations, our culture and our core business strategy, said Herweck.

“By being part of the Race to Zero initiative, we are leading by example and setting the direction we will take to drive sustainability throughout our own operations, and the software we develop for our customers globally. We will continue to formalize our sustainability pledges across all our focus areas as well as develop interim goals to help us report and communicate on our progress, and we look forward to sharing more details in the months to come.”

Today’s Aveva announcements builds on a recent climate mitigation commitment made by Aveva as part of its long-term sustainability agenda. In June 2021, the company announced its commitment to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operations (Scopes 1 & 2) by 2030, as well as its plans to submit ambitious mitigation targets for external validation by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) before the end of the fiscal year. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com