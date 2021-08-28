Tesla now aims to sell electricity directly to consumers in US
In an application filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, the EV maker has requested to become a "retail electric provider" under its subsidiary Tesla Energy Ventures
After electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels and energy storage systems, Elon Musk-run Tesla is now planning to sell electricity directly to consumers in the US.
In an application filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, the EV maker has requested to become a “retail electric provider” (REP) under its subsidiary Tesla Energy Ventures, reports Energy Choice Matters.
“The applicant will rely on the Tesla mobile application and the Tesla website to execute on its customer acquisition strategy. Specifically, the applicant will target its existing customers that own Tesla products and market the retail offer to customers through the mobile application and Tesla website,” the company said in the application.
“In addition to the Tesla mobile application and Tesla website, the applicant’s existing ‘Tesla Energy Customer Support’ organisation will be trained to provide support and guidance to customers in customer acquisition efforts,” it added.
Ana Stewart is listed as President of Tesla Energy Ventures. She has been with Tesla since 2017 as the director of regulatory credit trading and had earlier worked at the Tesla-acquired SolarCity.
Tesla currently offers a retail electric plan in Australia and the UK, focused on integrating home energy storage.
Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Tesla is going to supply its full energy ecosystem with solar, batteries and EV chargers, to new homes in a new luxury community being built in Florida.
According to the auto-tech website Electrek, the automaker recently started to provide its full energy ecosystem with solar panels, Powerwall home battery packs and electric vehicle chargers to third-party installers to offer the “full Tesla Energy ecosystem”.
The other trend is that Tesla started making more deals with new home builders to install their energy products directly in new projects instead of retrofitting them on existing homes.
Tesla recently signed deals for large products in Porter, Texas and Austin. And now, there is another, similar deal in Florida, the report said. — IANS
-
Auto
Tesla now aims to sell electricity directly to...
In an application filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas,... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Caribbean tops 2021 CBI Index for Citizenship by Investment
Once again, the Caribbean dominated the 2021 CBI Index securing all five slots with Dominica and St. Kitts and Nevis jointly tied in first...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Ajman University holds Open Week
The university also granted 50 per cent discounts for graduates of Ajman University on joining one of selected programmes.
READ MORE
-
Local Business
Emirati women can power energy sector
The UAE, Mubadala and partners have been phenomenal in offering... READ MORE
-
News
Afghan evacuees in UAE recall horror as they fled ...
The families are currently in the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to Dh250,000 fine for schools violating...
Adek has conducted more than 200 compliance inspection visits to... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed meets Emir of Qatar at regional...
The summit is being co-hosted by Iraq and France with the aim of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: PIA starts flights to, from Ras Al Khaimah
The airline has been increasing operational capacity since entry... READ MORE
News
Revealed: 14 Dubai locations where rents are rising
27 August 2021
News
UAE: 85% of staff at Sheikh Mohammed’s office are women
27 August 2021
News
UAE strongly condemns Kabul airport attack
27 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school