Audi starts booking for electric SUVs
The Audi e-tron is a broad SUV with a well-defined straight roof, whereas the 'e-tron Sportback' is an athletic SUV with a robust, sloping roofline
German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Tuesday said it has commenced bookings for its all-electric SUVs — the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback - in India.
The Audi e-tron is a broad SUV with a well-defined straight roof, whereas the 'e-tron Sportback' is an athletic SUV with a robust, sloping roofline.
Each of these SUVs can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs5 lakh.
Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "The future is electric and we are thrilled to open bookings for not one but two electric SUVs - the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback in India.
"The e-tron is not just one product but a brand in itself and we will launch several new models under this brand," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.
"These are not just any other cars, these are the beginning of a new era - the era of electric. These are cars from the future, for the future."
The new Audi vehicles are wholly driven by electric power, featuring plug-in and fast-charging convenience, advanced energy recuperation whilst driving. — IANS
-
Auto
Audi starts booking for electric SUVs
The Audi e-tron is a broad SUV with a well-defined straight roof,... READ MORE
-
Markets
Sensex up 200 points; IT, metal stocks rise
The domestic market traded in tandem with its Asian peers READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai gold prices drop: 24K falls to Dh213 per...
Gold set for biggest monthly drop since 2016. READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced
Until February 2021, fuel prices had been staying unchanged in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: Full list of countries vaccinating ...
Some countries have already started vaccinating children, while other ... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE, Israel pledge to build on Abraham Accords
Sheikh Abdullah held an official reception ceremony to Yair Lapid... READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai gold prices drop: 24K falls to Dh213 per...
Gold set for biggest monthly drop since 2016. READ MORE
-
Americas
Scores dead as record-breaking heat wave grips...
At least 134 people have died suddenly since Friday in the Vancouver... READ MORE
Energy
UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced
29 June 2021
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched