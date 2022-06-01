Arcserve partners with Ampconnect to accelerate business growth in GCC

The partnership will empower both organisations to meet the growing demand for Unified Data Resilience solutions in the region

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 3:19 PM

Regional value-added-distributor Ampconnect has announced a strategic partnership with Arcserve, the world’s most experienced ransomware protection, and unified data resilience platform provider. The partnership is designed to accelerate regional growth and meet the rising demand for Unified Data Resilience solutions from customers in the region.

Arcserve offers the broadest portfolio of data protection and secondary immutable storage solutions under one roof. Customers benefit from a single vendor for data resilience on a single, agile ecosystem that manages data workloads in all environments—and protects and recovers data in the event of a cyberthreat, human error, and natural disaster.

“As a 100 per cent channel-focused organization, we are fully dependent on the success of our partners in the GCC region,” said Florian Malecki, executive vice-president, Marketing at Arcserve. “We are very excited and pleased to partner with Ampconnect and looking forward to expanding our local footprint. Data is the lifeblood of every business today - becoming more valuable than precious metals, oil, or gemstones for most corporations and individuals. In our digital world, the quantity and quality of data are ever-increasing, and so is our reliance on it; that is why Arcserve Unified Data Resilience solutions are a cornerstone of every data protection strategy.”

Ampconnect actively contributes toward transforming the IT Distribution business in the Middle East & Africa by introducing and delivering the latest technology partners and solutions from around the globe. Ampconnect will partner with Arcserve to achieve outstanding regional results with a robust in-house technical and channel development team. Ampconnect’s portfolio includes solutions from vendors specializing in Industrial OT & IoT solutions, Cloud, Network Solutions, Data protection and business continuity, cyber security, analytics, AI, and Automation.

“Ampconnect helps its partners and vendors maximize the value of IT and Digital transformation investments while contributing to the channel development and growth across the GCC,” said Shaji John, General Manager – Technology Distribution, Ampconnect.

“To cover our focused solutions space for backup and business continuity, our partnership with Arcserve provides our partners with an optimized end-to-end backup and Data Recovery solution with an all-in-one data protection and management framework designed to be the right fit for the customer’s business, regardless of the size or complexity. With a powerful qualified set of in-house technical resources and a strong channel development team, we firmly believe that Ampconnect is very well armed to quickly recruit and develop new partners for Arcserve across the GCC.”

