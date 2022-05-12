Amlak Finance net group profit up by 116% in Q1

The launch of the Dh1.5 billion UAE T-Bond programme witnessed a strong demand through the six primary bank dealers and was oversubscription by 6.3 times.
Business23 hours ago
Amlak Finance on Thursday reported a net profit of Dh13 million for first quarter of 2022 as compared to net profit of Dh6 million in the same quarter last year as the company focused on prudently managing its UAE operations and balance sheet.
Amlak’s total income for January-March 2022 quarter decreased by 23 per cent to Dh72 million as compared to Dh92 million in same quarter of 2021. Revenues from financing business decreased by 17 per cent to Dh36 million during first quarter of 2022 as compared to Dh43 million in Q1 2021.
The company’s debt settlement arrangements, through cash, remained successful during the period. The company recorded a gain of Dh26 million on debt settlement arrangements and was able to reduce its debt burden by Dh65 million including Mudaraba instrument of Dh14 million.
Amlak’s focus on efficient operations in 2022 delivered a 13 per cent reduction in operating costs to Dh21 million in Q1 2022 compared to Dh24 million during the same period last year.
The company also continued to efficiently manage its obligations, including repayment of Dh32 million to financiers during Q1 2022.
As a result of debt settlement arrangements and repayments, the profit distribution to financiers decreased by 18 per cent and stood at Dh19 million for Q1 2022 as compared to Dh23 million for Q1 2021. Further, the company also recorded lower amortisation cost of Dh21 million in Q1 2022 compared to Dh32 million in Q1 2021. The amount of amortisation represents the unwinding of fair value gains on initial recognition of investment deposits and varies according to the level of repayment and settlements made to the financiers in any reporting period.
During Q1 2022, the group recorded an impairment reversal of Dh1 million compared to an impairment charge of Dh7 million in Q1 2021.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The launch of the Dh1.5 billion UAE T-Bond programme witnessed a strong demand through the six primary bank dealers and was oversubscription by 6.3 times.
Business23 hours ago
House prices in Dubai grew by 10.6 per cent in 2021 and rose by a further 2.6 per cent during the first three months of 2022, according to Knight Frank’s analysis.
Business1 day ago
The company, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, recorded strong Q1 2022 performance with record revenue of Dh8.17 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 700 per cent.
Business1 day ago
The sukuk issued by Riyad Bank was the world’s first sustainability-linked Additional Tier 1 sukuk.
Business1 day ago
Almost 90 per cent of remaining projected revenue for the current year already secured.
Business1 day ago
An all-in-one platform that enables marketers to orchestrate day-to-day tasks and improve campaign management, reporting, and deliver improved personalized customer experience.
Business1 day ago
Successful applicants will receive the sandbox licence to test smart contracts enabled by blockchain and virtual assets in the digital testing environment of ADGM’s Digital Lab, under the guidance of ADGM’s financial services regulator.
Business1 day ago
Insights-led customer engagement platform to enhance ME presence to help businesses increase customer loyalty.
Business2 days ago