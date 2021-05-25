- EVENTS
Aldar launches ‘Noya Luma’ on Yas Island
Prices start from Dh2.41 million and sales commence on May 29
Following the success of the first two phases of its Noya development, Aldar Properties (Aldar) has announced the launch of 189 standalone villas at Noya Luma on Yas Island.
All properties within Noya Luma will be standalone villas with increased indoor and outdoor space, with average plot sizes larger than their phase two counterparts. Prices for three-bedroom villas start from Dh2.41 million, while four- and five-bedroom villas start from Dh2.77 million and Dh3.27 million respectively.
Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: “The strong response to the first two phases of the Noya development reflects renewed consumer confidence, and confirmation that Abu Dhabi’s real estate market is going from strength to strength. We continue to consult with our customers to ensure that the products we offer meet their needs, allowing us to deliver properties that address gaps in the market. Noya Luma is a prime example of this, and it will strongly complement our existing portfolio of high-quality assets on Yas Island, one of the Emirate’s premier destinations.”
Construction of Noya Luma is due to begin in November 2021, with handovers expected to commence in February 2024. Noya Luma is the latest addition to Aldar’s residential portfolio on Yas Island, which includes Noya, Noya Viva, Yas Acres, Water’s Edge, Lea, Ansam and Mayan. — business@khaleejtimes.com
