Aldar launches exclusive land plots at Al Gurm Waterfront Community

71 new plots available at Al Gurm’s archipelago-style islands in Abu Dhabi.

Aldar Properties (Aldar) announced the launch of the second phase of its Al Gurm development, a luxurious and secluded waterfront community on the South-West side of Abu Dhabi’s main island. The beach facing land plots at Al Gurm, which sit amongst the natural mangroves and open water, are exclusively available to purchase by UAE nationals.

A total of 71 new plots are available at Al Gurm, which is comprised of a series of archipelago-style islands over a total of 105,000 sqm – a unique concept within Abu Dhabi. Each plot will have access to exclusive beaches and the beauty of picturesque sea views. Plots range in size from 900 to 4,400 sqm, distributed across three distinct areas: The Beach, The Canal, and The Island.

Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: “A private community with direct access to the heart of the city, Al Gurm is one of Abu Dhabi’s most exclusive and desirable locations. The master plan is designed to provide a world class beach resort lifestyle, where residents can unwind and relax in their bespoke homes right by the water. With limited plots available for this unique product, we expect to register strong demand amongst interested UAE nationals.”

Sustainability plays a key role at Al Gurm, with Aldar providing sustainable solutions across the community, as well as enhancing the natural mangroves that surround Al Gurm. Sustainable initiatives range from the selection of recycled materials to the use of native and adaptive plant species to minimise maintenance and irrigation requirements. Residents are also encouraged to consider sustainability measures when building their villas, including the use of LEDs to minimise light pollution and increase energy efficiency, and the installation of solar panels for water heating.

The first phase of Al Gurm was completed in 2010, with residents and visitors enjoying the dedicated retail facilities, supermarket, and a gym within the community. Construction of the second phase of Al Gurm is due to begin in September 2021, with handovers expected to commence in March 2024.

