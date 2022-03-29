Al Tamimi & Company set to open a new office in Casablanca

The region’s leading law firm expands its operations in the Mena region to 17 offices across 10 countries

By Staff Report Published: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 3:56 PM

Al Tamimi and Company has announced that it will open a new office in Casablanca, Morocco, on April 1, 2022. The expansion will see the law firm grow its footprint in the Mena region to 17 offices across 10 countries.

Al Tamimi and Company’s move into Morocco builds on its strategic expansion plans for the African continent and follows a successful 2021 office opening in Port Said, Egypt. The new office in Casablanca is the firm’s third office in Africa (Cairo, Port Said and Casablanca) and will play an important role in realising Al Tamimi & Company’s long-term vision.

Morocco was identified as a destination due to its position as a gateway for investment into Africa, and it acts as a strategic base for law firms and international businesses that are looking to operate in the region. These factors combined with a well-deveoped market, and the opportunity to support clients across a variety of African territories made Morocco an attractive location for Al Tamimi & Company to set up its new office.

Nesrine Roudane will become a partner of Al Tamimi & Company and act as head of the Morocco office. — Supplied photo

As of 1 April 2022, Nesrine Roudane, managing partner of Roudane & Partners Law Firm, will become a partner of Al Tamimi & Company and act as Head of the Morocco office.

Commenting on the opening of the Casablanca office, Samer Qudah, managing partner at Al Tamimi & Company said this marks an important moment for us.

"We are delighted to expand the Al Tamimi & Company brand and grow our footprint in Africa. Establishing an office in Casablanca moves us a step closer to achieving our vision, which is to be the leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena). Opening the new office at a time like this is an indicator of our ambition to continue to expand our presence, particularly in Africa, as it remains a strategically important region for our clients and the firm,” he said.

Essam Al Tamimi, chairman, Al Tamimi & Company. — Supplied photo

“As the firm enters its 33rd year, expanding further into Africa is a timely reminder of how far we have come. As one of Africa’s largest economies, Morocco is an exciting market for the firm and we look forward to building our practice, working with our clients, and offering them the high standard of expertise and service they would expect from Al Tamimi & Company,” said Essam Al Tamimi, chairman, Al Tamimi & Company.

Nesrine Roudane said: “I am excited to become a partner of Al Tamimi & Company and to lead the team in Casablanca. I look forward to offering our clients the unrivalled capability and experience that Al Tamimi & Company will bring to the Moroccan market. We are here to ensure our clients have access to the best legal services in Morocco.”

