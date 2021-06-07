Air Arabia marks regional first with new service to Phuket

The airline is offering fare to Phuket from Dh1,799.

Air Arabia has announced the introduction of a new service to Phuket, Thailand, with direct flights from Sharjah International Airport starting on July 2, 2021. Air Arabia is the first low-cost carrier in the region to launch a direct route to Phuket. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has confirmed that travellers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 from low-risk countries will be allowed to fly direct to the popular holiday destination without having to quarantine from July 1. Visitors will only need to stay in the area they landed for seven days before they can visit other destinations in the country.

Air Arabia is offering its customers a competitive fare to Phuket, starting from Dh1,799 return per value fare booking. Located in the south of Thailand, Phuket is the largest and one of the most fun of all islands.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Phuket by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free Covid-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

— business@khaleejtimes.com