Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Trabzon
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Trabzon in Turkey with direct flights from Abu Dhabi starting on July 13, 2021.
The new service represents the 14th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport last year.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Trabzon by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
Air Arabia is providing free Covid-19 insurance coverage, which is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers. — Wam
