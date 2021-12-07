Adnoc Distribution expands LPG delivery service

Consumer and commercial customers can order LPG for delivery through the Adnoc Distribution app

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 2:05 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 2:06 PM

Adnoc Distribution has expanded its LPG delivery service with 30 new trucks added to its existing fleet of 17, to support door-to-door delivery of LPG cylinders to customers in Abu Dhabi within an hour of ordering.

Consumer and commercial customers can place an order through the updated Adnoc Distribution app, with the ability to also utilize the ‘On the Spot’ ordering service is they wish to use their regular delivery agent.

Orders can be paid for through Adnoc Wallet and card payment on the app, as well as live tracking through to delivery, which is guaranteed within the hour, and Adnoc Rewards points will be earned with every purchase. Delivery is made by the company’s highly trained experts who will deliver and install the cylinders to ensure the highest standards of health and safety are adhered to at all times.

“We understand that convenience is critical for our customers, and the expansion of and enhanced digitization of our LPG delivery service aims to provide this greater level of accessibility of our products and services,” says Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of Adnoc Distribution.

The service is currently available across a number of locations in Abu Dhabi and represents the latest digital enhancement the company has made for a better, more streamlined customer experience. In 2020, Adnoc Distribution launched its Adnoc Oasis online delivery service, allowing customer to order products from stores across the UAE, delivered directly to their door with Talabat and Carriage. In addition, its digital payment options include the fully contactless Adnoc wallet, where customers can choose the station they are at, pump number, fuel amount and pay directly from the app.

“Everything we do is looked at through a digital lens to ensure that we are creating the most enhanced, seamless experiences for our customers,” adds Al Lamki.

business@khaleejtimes.com