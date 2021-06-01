Adnoc and Taqa to develop world class utilities at Ta’ziz in Ruwais

Agreement enhances investor value proposition for all of the Ta’ziz industrial zones.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) have signed an agreement to construct the utilities facility for Ta’ziz, the new world-scale chemicals production hub and globally competitive industrial ecosystem currently under development at Ruwais, Abu Dhabi in the UAE. This agreement brings together two of Abu Dhabi’s industrial champions, using the expertise and skills of both Taqa and Adnoc to enhance the attractiveness of Ta’ziz projects and strengthen the value proposition for investors.

Ta’ziz will accelerate the UAE’s broader economic growth and industrial diversification, with initial chemicals production expected in 2025. Opportunities are available for local and international investors to participate across the value chain, including light manufacturing and services. Under the terms of the utilities facility agreement, Adnoc and Taqa will jointly develop the power, steam, cooling, demineralised and waste water services to enable chemicals projects within the Ta’ziz ecosystem.

Khaleefa Al Mheiri Acting CEO, Ta’ziz, said: “Adnoc’s agreement with Taqa is the next milestone in the development of Ta’ziz, as we continue to grow a globally competitive industrial ecosystem and highly attractive and competitive investor value proposition. Through the partnership between Adnoc and Taqa and related enabling investments in Ta’ziz, we are well-placed to further strengthen our position as a world-scale chemicals and industrial hub and top destination for foreign direct investment, leveraging technology to further grow the UAE’s advanced manufacturing base.”

Farid Al Awlaqi, executive-director of generation at Taqa Group, said: “We look forward to partnering with Adnoc on such an important project for Abu Dhabi that will be serving a multitude of industries, with both local and international market players. As a fully integrated utilities company, based here in Abu Dhabi, being able to provide such critical services for Ta’ziz is at the core of what we do at Taqa. In addition to supporting critical infrastructure development in our home market, this project advances the economic vision for the Emirate and the UAE.”

Ta’ziz will catalyse the development of manufacturing and supply chain activities at Ruwais. Manufacturers will locate in the Ta’ziz Light Industrial Zone, adjacent to the Ta’ziz Industrial Chemicals Zone, off-taking Ta’ziz chemicals to make value-added products for local and international markets. Suppliers will cluster in the Ta’ziz Industrial Services Zone, to meet the growing needs for services in the Ruwais industrial area.

Since its launch in November 2020, Ta’ziz has made significant progress. Development activities at the site have moved forward, with land and marine surveys already completed. Considerable interest has been received from local and international investors in opportunities across the entire ecosystem and value chain, and agreements with the first phase of investors are nearing finalisation.

Contracts have been awarded for the first stages of development for the Ta’ziz site, and work is already underway. This includes geotechnical and topographical surveys, a marine bathymetric survey and health, safety and environment impact assessments, which have already been completed. The surveys will enable civil engineering works to prepare the Ta’ziz site for construction as well as dredging for an entirely new port facility.

Tenders for the Front-End Engineering and Design (Pre-EED/FEED) of the seven Ta’ziz chemicals derivatives projects have been awarded. Final investment decisions for the projects and awards of related EPC contracts are being targeted for 2022.

Ta'ziz enjoys strong synergies with Adnoc's integrated downstream and industry assets for feedstocks and services, as well as advantaged maritime, land and air logistics and transport links. The Ta'ziz site is adjacent to the Ruwais Industrial Complex and enjoys a favourable location at the crossroads of east-west trade flows and routes to the UAE's target markets, with a third of the world's population accessible within four hours by plane and short sailing distances. The city of Ruwais is today well-positioned to further grow and flourish with the influx of families that seek to build careers and lives in what has become a dynamic, highly attractive residential community.