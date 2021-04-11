- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
ADIB partners with IBM to accelerate digital transformation
IBM Cloud Pak for Integration will enable the bank to build and introduce new cloud-native applications across its digital platforms.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced a new collaboration with IBM, an American multinational technology company, to fast track its transition into a modern, digitally-led Islamic bank, using IBM's hybrid cloud solutions based on Red Hat OpenShift.
This step will help enhance ADIB's digital infrastructure, modernise operations and automate processes, enabling its employees to focus on serving customers better, said an ADIB statement on Sunday.
Mamoun T. Alhomssey, Chief Information Officer at ADIB, said: "Providing an exceptional customer experience is the top priority at ADIB and the ultimate objective of our digital transformation strategy. As we continue to upgrade and enhance our operations, the bank will benefit from IBM’s hybrid cloud solutions that enable faster processes, which can increase productivity and performance, while also strengthening our security."
Hossam Seif El-Din, General Manager of IBM in the Middle East and Pakistan, added, "Financial institutions are one of the cornerstones of society. However, to keep pace with challenging times and constantly changing customer demands, they need to modernise. Our collaboration with ADIB is evidence that hybrid cloud strategies are core to digital transformation journeys and an enabler of revolutionised business models."
According to the statement, IBM Cloud Pak for Integration will enable the bank to build and introduce new cloud-native applications across its digital platforms, offering customers faster, more personalised and user-friendly access.
ADIB will also be able to provide its customers with different financial microservices through its vast ecosystem of partners and FinTechs, enabling customers to use the bank’s digital platform as a one-stop-shop for their financial needs, such as financing a house or a car.
Additionally, IBM Cloud Pak for Automation will equip the bank to better manage and automate over 20 data-intensive processes, such as customer onboarding and loan origination, as well as reduce manual document processing, allowing for higher operational efficiency. — Wam
-
Auto
Race on to recognise UAE’s custom carmakers
Makers of parts, some of which already being sold abroad, 'can beat... READ MORE
-
Technology
Is video ‘resolution’ key to economic ...
Businesses, individuals relying more on its wide reach and is... READ MORE
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Business
Saudi GDP can spike on automation
Saudi Arabia has an opportunity to drive technology-led productivity... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli