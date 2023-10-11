Abu Dhabi to develop self-driving vehicles across land, sea, air as part of new cluster

The complex is expected to generate up to 50,000 jobs and contribute Dh90-Dh120 billion to the country's economy

Currently, automakers who test self-driving technology have to apply for exemptions to the NHTSA federal motor vehicle safety standards.

by Web Desk Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 1:22 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 1:25 PM

A plan to establish a special cluster in Abu Dhabi to develop smart and autonomous vehicles across land, sea and air has been approved on Wednesday. The complex is expected to contribute Dh90-Dh120 billion to the UAE economy and generate 30,000-50,000 jobs.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has endorsed establishment of a world-leading Smart & Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reviewed details of the plans presented by Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, to develop an extensive multi-modal cluster designed to transform the development of smart and autonomous vehicles across air, land and sea.

He reaffirmed that Abu Dhabi continues to further establish its position as a leader in the field of advanced industries and cutting-edge technologies, and expand its investments in the field to enhance its global competitiveness while transitioning to clean and sustainable industries.

Sheikh Khaled also gave directives to establish strategic partnerships to develop Emirati talent and attract global talent, tap into the latest technologies, create an enabling ecosystem, and drive the sector’s growth.

The establishment of the SAVI cluster will grow Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for the development of smart and autonomous vehicles - building on the strength of the emirate’s aviation and aerospace industries, and supported by its advanced technology infrastructure and thriving R&D ecosystem.

ALSO READ: