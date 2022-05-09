Abu Dhabi: 'Developing utilities sector holds key to meeting future water, electricity needs'

Conference to hold key discussions on ways to develop the sector using advanced technology and digitisation

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 9:04 PM

The World Utilities Congress reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing international role and presents an opportunity to develop the electricity and water sector in line with sustainable and hi-tech principles, a top official said.

“The Congress reflects the emirate’s commitment to contributing towards building a sustainable future. Developing the utilities sector and embracing advanced technology and digital transformation is essential for meeting the emirate’s water and electricity needs in the future and for enhancing energy efficiency and increasing clean energy’s share of the energy mix,” Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), said on the opening day in the Capital.

The three-day Congress is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

“The conference is an important opportunity to exchange experiences and explore the latest global trends in an effort to upgrade water and electricity services and keep pace with rising demand,” Al Marar said.

He noted that the DoE is working to develop the sector and enhance supply security while taking into account the preservation of natural resources and optimising consumption to ensure sustainable economic growth.

“This objective cannot be achieved without developing advanced facilities to provide water and electricity services in a way that supports the energy transformation process in the emirate.”

With participation of more than 10,000 global utility professionals, Al Marar underlined that the conference would have key discussions on ways to develop the sector using advanced technology and digitisation in the emirate, UAE and the rest of the world.

Hosted by TAQA, the global exhibition also brings together more than 200 specialists in the utility sector, and several strategic and technical sessions.

A top official from Hitachi Energy stressed on energy companies delivering across the power value chain for a carbon-neutral future.

“We have been at relentless pursuit towards achieving Net Zero. We are already ahead of our timeline in our Sustainability 2030 plan with our operations being powered by 100 per cent fossil-free electricity,” said Mostafa Al Guezeri, managing director, UAE, Gulf and Near East, Hitachi Energy.

“This has resulted in reducing CO2 equivalent emissions by 50 per cent compared to 2019.”

Dr Al Guezeri added: “Automation and digitalisation are two sides of a coin, both contributing in the journey towards carbon-neutral businesses of tomorrow, and we at Hitachi Energy believe that the momentum of this disruptive transformation will gather pace further as energy business stakeholders realise that increasingly adhering to best ESG: environmental, social, governance practices are the norm these days rather than an exception.”