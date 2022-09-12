Abu Dhabi company revives plans for dollar sukuk

Trend Industries signs agreement with Hamriyah Free Zone to lease a 323,000 square foot plot for the construction of Dh25 million plant
The Private Department of Sheikh Mohamed bin Khalid Al Nahyan LLC (PD) is reviving plans to sell US dollar-denominated sukuk, bank documents showed on Monday.
PD, a relatively small real estate player in Abu Dhabi owned by members of its ruling family, last year pulled a $350 million sukuk after its launch and ahead of pricing.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Kamco Invest, KFH Capital, Mashreq and Warba Bank are arranging the planned benchmark sale of three-year sukuk.
Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and Mashreq were on last year’s scrapped sukuk sale.
PD is chaired by Sheikh Mohamed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, the “direct cousin” of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, an investor presentation reviewed by Reuters showed. The company is fully owned by 11 members of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family.
PD posted net profit of Dh118 million ($32.13 million) in 2021, up slightly from Dh111 million in 2020 but down from Dh137 million in 2019. It had assets of Dh5.5 billion as of end-2021, the presentation showed.
PD has a no-dividend policy until 2027, the presentation said. It has so far relied on equity from its shareholders and bank debt for funding and is trying to diversify its funding sources.
It had nearly Dh3 billion in total debt at the end of last year, of which Dh131.6 million was due to mature over the following 12 months.
PD was aiming to raise $600 million in July last year before setting the size at $350 million and subsequently pulling the deal at the eleventh hour. Sources said at the time that the company likely faced a rating downgrade if the deal had closed at the $350 million size.
PD is rated ‘BB-’ by S&P and the planned sukuk is expected to have a ‘B+’ rating, the presentation showed.
Shortly after the scrapped sukuk sale, Moody’s withdrew its rating for the company and its $1 billion issuance programme “because the company decided not to proceed with its planned sukuk issuance,” the rating agency said at the time. — Reuters
