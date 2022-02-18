Abu Dhabi Chamber, Cuban Chamber explore boosting economic cooperation

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 18 Feb 2022, 5:39 PM

Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Antonio Carricarte Corona, president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba, discussed boosting economic cooperation between the business communities of Abu Dhabi and Cuba.

During the meeting held at Expo 2020 Dubai, Al Mazrouei said that Cuba is one of the leading countries in the Caribbean and a vital investment hub, highlighting the considerable growth seen by UAE-Cuba economic relations across trade and investment.

He underscored the eagerness of the business sector in Abu Dhabi to explore features of Cuba’s trade and investment sectors and the need to coordinate between the Abu Dhabi and Cuban chambers and organise exchange visits and business meetings to develop and enhance business relations.

Al Mazrouei also highlighted the features of the business environment of Abu Dhabi, noting that the emirate has become an important commercial hub for doing business thanks to the flexible legislative system and its advanced infrastructure.

The chairman emphasised the readiness of the chamber to provide all support to increase inter-trade rates and to create a suitable environment for businesses to grow, especially the business environments in both countries that focus on promising sustainable-economy sectors and to motivate creativity and technology, economic diversification and renewable energy.

For his part, Corona expressed his country’s interest in building trade, economic, touristic and investment relations between businesses in Abu Dhabi and Cuba, and underlined the great economic capabilities of both the UAE and Cuba, describing them as gateways to their respective regions.

He also underscored the opportunities the UAE is offering during Expo 2020 Dubai, which provides an excellent opportunity for businesses to leverage promising opportunities, especially in economic sectors of common interest.

