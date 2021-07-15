Vezeeta taps into B2B digital innovation with SaaS solution

Vezeeta’s SaaS for pharmacies was first rolled out in Egypt in February 2021, and has served more than 1 million patients to date.

Vezeeta, leading digital healthcare platform in Middle East and Africa region, is rolling out its B2B SaaS solution to empower healthcare providers with unrivalled technology across its growing footprint.

The launch is supported by TEAMFund, a USA-based impact VC committed to driving tech transformation and healthcare access in emerging markets.

In Feb 2020, Vezeeta raised a $40 Million Series D funding round led by UAE-based Gulf Capital, alongside further investment from existing Riyadh-based investor Saudi Technology Ventures (STV), which previously led Vezeeta’s $12 Million Series C round in September 2018. Vezeeta’s other investors include TEAMFund, BECO Capital, Silicon Badia, Vostok New Ventures, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures and Endeavour Catalyst. The startup has raised over $64 million in funds over four funding rounds.

The new white label-led solution titled ‘Vezeeta-in-a-Box’, enables healthcare entities, both small and large, to enhance their patients’ healthcare experiences, through a digital-first approach. Hospitals and polyclinics can now fully and easily integrate with Vezeeta’s SaaS solution through APIs under their branding, allowing their patients to enjoy the platform’s streamlined healthcare experiences. The full suite of capabilities includes real-time online booking for doctors in-clinic and telehealth follow-up appointments, labs, scans and operations, as well as purchase and delivery of prescription medications.

Since launching in Saudi Arabia in April 2021, ‘Vezeeta-in-a-Box’ has integrated with 3 mega hospitals and 9 polyclinics. The solution will now be available in other key markets starting with Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana.

“Vezeeta is gearing up to roll out its B2B SaaS solution, Vezeeta-in-a-box, across the region, and UAE is one of key markets we’re focused on. Our SaaS solution first digitised and disrupted the industry with the doctors’ booking solution, and then revolutionised the pharmacy sector. Now, in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the need for digital transformation across the industry becomes urgent, the white label led-solution is set to elevate patients’ access to quality care by empowering healthcare entities through next-gen digital tools,” said Mohammad El Mougi, chief product officer, Vezeeta.

“Vezeeta’s tech team has worked around-the-clock to develop and launch the B2B SaaS. This product is particularly beneficial for entities that are looking to reduce time-to-market, and cut costs and investments associated with developing and maintaining such technological capabilities,” said Nana Frimpong, VP of Africa at Vezeeta, who is leading the B2B SaaS business across all countries.

Vezeeta’s SaaS for pharmacies was first rolled out in Egypt in February 2021, and has served more than 1 million patients to date. Vezeeta has served over 10 million patients across 55 cities, more than doubling its growth year-on-year

“TEAMFund is proud to partner with Vezeeta, a mission-driven, transformative company that is putting to practice and championing the principles of ESG and impact, to actively ensure the wellbeing and health of underserved communities in emerging markets. Vezeeta’s B2B solution is well positioned to drive sustainable changes within the health-tech landscape across the world, including both developed and developing markets, and disrupt the way healthcare entities interact and treat their patients at-large through innovative, easy-to-use solutions,” said Yousuf Mazhar, Managing Partner, TEAMFund. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com