19 Dubai companies engaged in pasta industry, says Dubai Economy

The emirate of Dubai has 19 companies engaged in pasta production and industry, a recent report issued by the Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector of Dubai Economy has highlighted.

These include the Emirates Macaroni Factory, which is a pioneer of pasta production in the entire Middle East region, producing superior quality pasta since 1976. The companies engaged in pasta production and its derivatives are based in Al Barsha 1, Al Rigga, Grand Souq, Al Quoz Industrial Area 4, Jebel Ali 1, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, Al Quoz 3, Dubai Investments Park 1, Dubai Investments Park 2, and Al Shindagha. Limited Liability companies accounted for 16 companies followed by two Sole Establishments, and a single One-Person Limited Liability Company.

There is a growing demand for pasta and its derivatives locally, which has led to the growing number of brands that address the diverse tastes and preferences of consumers. The local market is witnessing an increase in demand for local, GCC and European brands of pasta, and local manufacturing experiences have reached an advanced stage that led to a rise in exports, which indicates the ability of our local products to compete globally.

The local pasta is of high quality and is the lowest in price compared to its imported counterparts. The pasta industry also contributes to food security and self-reliance, led by local production. Local companies have several opportunities for growth, as the future growth of the population will lead to an increase in consumption. Further, they have ease of availability of quality raw materials, and the advantages of geographical proximity to manufacturing plants and speed of supply.

Ahmad Saeed Belyouha, owner of Emirates Macaroni Factory, said: “Emirates Macaroni Factory was established in 1976 and was opened by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum in 1979. The factory is the first one specialized in the manufacture of pasta in the Middle East and it has gone through three phases of expansion. Today, our production capacity is 200 tonnes per day and our products are available in more than 40 countries. We started with pasta products and reached nearly 30 different items. The specialized factory contributes directly to the economic security and diversification of food sources not only in the UAE, but also in the region.”

“We invested in machines that are considered the latest technology in the world - from Switzerland and Italy. Production processes are carried out without any direct human intervention -from the introduction of raw materials to the final product. Monitoring is carried out with the latest equipment at all stages of design. I would like to direct more young people towards the industrial sector, which is an essential pillar of the economy,” added Belyouha.

Dubai Economy focuses on in delivering value-added services to the public in Dubai to facilitate doing business. Dubai Industries & Exports, the export promotion and industrial development agency of Dubai Economy, especially supports the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, which aims to make Dubai a global hub for knowledge-based, innovation driven and sustainable industries.

Setting up an industry in Dubai, or starting a business in the emirate in general, has been further simplified with ‘Invest in Dubai,’ a first-of-its-kind integrated digital platform that enables to complete all procedures relating to business licensing and registration online without visiting any service centre.

business@khaleejtimes.com